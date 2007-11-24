Rock Band Drums Work On PC

Or, they do once you follow dxprog's how-to instructions. And then? Oh, man, as you can see above, you can proceed to rock your own socks off as you go all Dave Lombardo/Animal on your Windows controller setup screen. This one goes straight in the "Merely Promising Until We Get A Freeware Drum Hero" folder on my heart's desktop.
Rock Band drums on Windows [dxprog, via Rock, Paper, Shotgun]
