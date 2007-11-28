Rock Band Gets Healthy Dose Of Bowie

Bowie is good. This is a universal fact. Singing, of course, but also acting (Labyrinth, The Prestige), and lending his creative influence, voice, and likeness to video games (Omikron: The Nomad Soul). While the Bowie pack for Rock Band, available today via Xbox Live Marketplace, might not contain my personal favourite Bowie tunes, it is Bowie and that's good enough for me. Well, technically it's Bowie. Two of the three songs in the 440 point pack - Queen Bitch and Heroes - are cover versions (or Fauxie, if you will), you do get David's original recording of Moonage Daydream, and if you are really particular you can pick and choose your songs at 160 points a pop. The pack isn't available on PSN yet, but I can't imagine it will remain unavailable for much longer. Oh, and just in case I forgot to mention it: Bowie.

Rock Band Content [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]