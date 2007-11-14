The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Rock Band Gets Merch Explosion

rock_band_merch.jpgThe recently launched Official Xbox Magazine web site has an extensive interview with the man behind Harmonix and its soon to be released Rock Band, featuring some tantalising new details. In addition to being revealingly coy about the possibility of a wireless cowbell controller, Alex Rigopulos dishes more on the real world stuff that you'll be able to buy via Rock Band. Sure, it sounds like much of what will be done may have the glitz and glamor of a Cafepress shop, but the list of proposed things that Rock Band will spawn are impressive.

Rigopulos says:

We're going to be able to export to your web pages, and from there you'll be able to take your band avatars, pose them, create album covers with your band logo and different scenes with your avatars. And then you'll be able to turn that into real world stuff. For example, figurines based upon your Rock Band avatars, t-shirts with your fake band's album art and your tour dates on the back from your accomplishments within the game, bumper stickers, old records, things like that. Really cool real-world merchandise based on this fictitious band that you've created in the game.

Finally, some clutter I can get behind! Add that to a library of tunes that Rigopulos hopes to have in the thousands and the $US 180 buy-in isn't starting to sound like the expensive part. Simply oodles more details on the game over at OXM.

Rock Band's Alex Rigopulos: The OXM Interview [OXM]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles