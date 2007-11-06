Rock Band Goes Gold

It's not that Guitar Hero III is a complete abomination, though the head to head mode really does little for us; it's that Rock Band looks so f'ing good. So when we heard that Rock Band had just gone gold, our heart skipped a beat—right before we recreated certain scenes from Risky Business (...not that we've ever seen the movie, we swear) and scarred our cat for life.

So for the next 5 minutes, I'm going to forget that Rock Band bundles will be the only available incarnations of the game at release, and that the USB conglomerations for both PS3 and Xbox 360 fall somewhere between disappointing and horrendous. Hit the jump for the full press release, unadulterated by my killjoy nature.

Cambridge, Massachusetts- November 5, 2007 - Harmonix, the leading developer of music-based games, and MTV Games, a division of Viacom's MTV Networks (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B) along with distribution partner Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: ERTS), announced today that its highly anticipated music videogame Rock Bandâ„¢ has gone gold, is in final production and manufacturing, and set for launch. The Rock Band Special Edition Bundle will be available in North America on Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from MicrosoftÂ® and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system November 20th for the suggested retail price of $169.99. In addition Rock Band for PLAYSTATIONÂ®2 computer entertainment system will be in stores on December 18th for the suggested retail price of $159.99.

"Rock Band is a true symbol of Harmonix's vision, dedication and passion for music and after two years of development, we are thrilled that Rock Band is finally ready to get in the hands of rock fans everywhere," said Alex Rigopolous, CEO of Harmonix. "We have a small army filling our warehouses with final product, ready for our November 20th ship date so players can fulfil their rock and roll aspirations. Now, our focus is putting together an amazing selection of downloadable music content for players so players can continue to further customise their Rock Band experience post launch."

Details on the Rock Band Special Edition Bundle: Â· The Xbox 360 version of the Rock Band Special Edition Bundle will feature a wired drum kit, microphone and Fender Stratocaster guitar controller as well as a USB hub for easy plug-in access for all instruments. Â· The PLAYSTATION 3 system version of the Rock Band Special Edition Bundle will feature a wired drum kit an d microphone, as well as a wireless Fender Stratocaster guitar controller, which will be interoperable between the PlayStation 2 system and PLAYSTATION 3 system. Â· The Rock Band Special Edition Bundle for the PlayStation 2 system will feature a wired drum kit, wired microphone, wireless Fender Stratocaster guitar controller and a USB hub. Â· Suggested retail pricing for standalone Rock Band software for Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION 3 system versions will be $59.99. Â· Standalone instrument peripherals for Rock Band, including a wireless guitar option for the Xbox 360, will be available at a later date to be announced. Â· The standalone Rock Band software will support a variety of 3rd-party instrument peripherals as well as enable owners to share peripherals with those who o wn the Special Edition bundle.

Partnerships with instrument giants including FenderÂ® Musical Instruments Corporation, Roland Corpation, BOSS, Ludwig, Line 6, Ernie Ball, Electro-Harmonix, Vic Firth, and Zildjian ensure authenticity of the look and feel of in-game play, while the Rock Band instruments, including the Fender StratocasterÂ® guitar controller, are designed by real world musicians.

Rock Band will ship in Europe in the first quarter of 2008 for the Xbox 360 video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION 3 system and PLAYSTATION 2 system.

Rock Band is rated "T" for Teen (lyrics, mild suggestive themes) by the ESRB.

EA will serve as the exclusive distribution and marketing partner for Rock Band, managing distribution for the game in US, Europe and Australia.

Rock Band is an all-new platform for music fans and gamers to interact with music like never before. The game chall enges players to put together a band and tour for fame and fortune - all while learning to master lead/bass guitar, drums and vocals. Built on unprecedented partnerships with artists, record labels and music publishers, the 58 tracks in Rock Band will span the full range of rock music and include original master recordings from the greatest songs and artists of all time. For more information on Rock Band and Harmonix Music Systems please visit www.rockband.com and www.harmonixmusic.com.