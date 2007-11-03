Rock Band Rocks Sam's Club

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

samsclublogo.jpgIn conjunction with Rock Band's release Nov 20th (and the end of our normal lives as we know them), six Florida Sam's Club locations— we know, Sam's Club!—will be opening their doors for midnight launch parties. We don't think there will be any booze on hand (other than the unofficial stock in the back), but party goers will get a chance to play the game and then buy it (though we'd recommend the buying part first). Because Rock Band will sell out quickly when packaged in Sam's packs of twelve, trust us.

Hit the jump for the full location list.

4763 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL

1101 Rinehart Road Sanford, FL

7810 West Colonial Drive Ocoee, FL

9498 South Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL

7701 East Colonial Drive Orlando, FL

344 Semoran Boulevard Fern Park, FL

