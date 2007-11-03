Rock Band Rocks Sam's Club

In conjunction with Rock Band's release Nov 20th (and the end of our normal lives as we know them), six Florida Sam's Club locations— we know, Sam's Club!—will be opening their doors for midnight launch parties. We don't think there will be any booze on hand (other than the unofficial stock in the back), but party goers will get a chance to play the game and then buy it (though we'd recommend the buying part first). Because Rock Band will sell out quickly when packaged in Sam's packs of twelve, trust us.

Hit the jump for the full location list.