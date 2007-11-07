Rock Band Site Relaunched, Now MTV Flashy

Not that we've been visiting daily, but from what we understand, the Rock Band website has seen a major overhaul. It's now an incredibly impressive, videorrific feast for the overindulgent ears and eyes featuring plenty of in-game music videos and details about the game. In all honesty, our senior-citizenised tastes couldn't stand to explore it for more than three minutes before our hears palpitated, but that three minutes of Blitzkrieg Bop was almost worth putting our teeth in for. Just ask our neighbours who ring our doorbell to make sure "everything was alright." Rockband.com