Rock Band Street Date Broken By Circuit City

Kotaku reader AltDelete is one of the lucky few to have his hands on a retail copy of Rock Band, one that he purchased at a Phoenix-area Circuit City a few days early. He walked in for Super Mario Galaxy, walked out with Rock Band. Good work and good fortune, AltDelete. Color me jealous.

Those looking to get their hands on a giant box filled with plastic instruments might find it worthwhile to stop by their local retail outlet to see if stockists in their area don't know the meaning of "DO NOT SELL UNTIL 11/20." Sexy, naked instrument unboxing pic after the jump. *peels out in direction of Circuit City*