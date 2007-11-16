Rock Band Vs. Guitar Hero 3, Difficulty

GamesRadar put Rock Band and Guitar Hero through the paces on their shared songs "When You Were Young" by The Killers, "Sabotage" by Beastie Boys and "Cherub Rock" by The Smashing Pumpkins. You can judge the clip for yourself, but it's clear that Guitar Hero grabs the difficulty award—at least in pure notes on the screen (their accuracy has also become more lenient, so it's tough to tell). But, in my humble opinion, Cherub Rock looks a lot more fun in Rock Band, with the melody looking more like you're actually playing it. To each his own, I guess. But what do you think?

We match them note-for-note. Who rocks the hardest? [gamesradar]