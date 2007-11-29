Rock Band Warning: Don't Rock Too Hard

Like Guitar Hero and SingStar before it, Rock Band encourages partying. And when you party, we hope that you party hard. But not too hard! Because you could get your arse thrown out on the street. Just like Jon Hoskins & Jeff Woolson nearly did. They got Rock Band, rocked out, rocked too hard and too loud, and violated their apartment building's noise regulations. Resulting in a 10-day compliance notice, which is basically a very real, very formal warning that they shut up or they get their arses evicted. So for those about to rock... keep it down after 10pm, OK? Some people have to work in the morning.

Rock band got us evicted [Rock Band Forums]