Rock Out For Charity At FÃœNDE RAZOR 2007

funderazor3.jpg Our own fearless leader, the inimitable Crecente, is putting together an officially sanctioned Child's Play charity fundraiser in two cities at once! On Wednesday, December 12th in Brooklyn and Denver, kind hearted and generous gamers will gather to play Guitar Hero and Rock Band, drink some beer and help raise money to benefit hospitalised children for the holidays.

The Brooklyn competition will take place at Barcade (home of the World Famous Kotaku Party 2007) and in Denver, rockers will attend at the glamorous and exciting Walnut Room. In both locations, a donation of ten dollars (either at the door or through raffle tickets depending on the location) could net you a host of currently unannounced fabulous door prizes. All proceeds from bothe events will go to benefit Penny Arcade's Child's Play Charity. Last year's event raised over $US 4,200 so let's all get out there and double, nay TRIPLE that number this year.

The charming Joel Johnson will be on hand to host the NY event so Crecente doesn't have to go through the troublesome process of growing a clone in a jar. for all the details, check out the FÃœNDE RAZOR website.

