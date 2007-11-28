Royal Air Force Games for Recruits

Signing up for the military has never been so easy. The Royal Air Force ran an ad in the "Rock Band" issue of Edge featuring a faux video game called Battle Manager and telling air force potentials to text "BATTLE" and your email address if you're interested in joining.
Hit MTV for a glimpse at the full ad... and then text to your heart's content.
How The British Military Attracts Gamers [Multiplayer]
