Royal Air Force Games for Recruits

thumbnail_magazine_page.jpgSigning up for the military has never been so easy. The Royal Air Force ran an ad in the "Rock Band" issue of Edge featuring a faux video game called Battle Manager and telling air force potentials to text "BATTLE" and your email address if you're interested in joining.

Hit MTV for a glimpse at the full ad... and then text to your heart's content.

How The British Military Attracts Gamers [Multiplayer]

