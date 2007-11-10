There are whispers this is a NEW RROD, the result of what happens when a Falcon chip goes bad. Maybe! Looks too pretty to be an error display, though. We'd like to think it's just the 360's way of spreading a little Christmas cheer. [via Gizmodo AU]
RROD Gets Into The Christmas Spirit
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Are we sure it's an error display? I agree, it looks far too dazzling :P