The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

R-Type Tactics Coming Stateside?

rtype_command.jpgAccording to a historically reliable NeoGAF member, one who has access to Gamestop's list of upcoming software releases, Irem's R-Type Tactics is coming to North America courtesy of publisher Atlus. Rebranded R-Type Command, the game is said to be scheduled for a March 4, 2008 release date at an MSRP of $US 39.99. The game eschews the lightning fast reflexes needed to avoid enemy fire from Bido adversaries, instead offering up turn-based, hex-based strategic gameplay. You won't control just one ship, but a fleet of space craft.

We're waiting to hear back from Atlus on the matter to see if this rumour turns out to be true.

R-Type Tactics (PSP) coming to the U.S.! Bring on R-Type Command! [NeoGAF]

Comments

  • eckymosis Guest

    YES! i love the R-type games and hopefully they bring it to AUS otherwise time to import!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles