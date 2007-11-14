R-Type Tactics Coming Stateside?

According to a historically reliable NeoGAF member, one who has access to Gamestop's list of upcoming software releases, Irem's R-Type Tactics is coming to North America courtesy of publisher Atlus. Rebranded R-Type Command, the game is said to be scheduled for a March 4, 2008 release date at an MSRP of $US 39.99. The game eschews the lightning fast reflexes needed to avoid enemy fire from Bido adversaries, instead offering up turn-based, hex-based strategic gameplay. You won't control just one ship, but a fleet of space craft.

We're waiting to hear back from Atlus on the matter to see if this rumour turns out to be true.

