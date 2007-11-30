Sam Jackson Hosting Spike Game Awards (Surprise!)

Everyone's favourite thespian and all around bad muthafucka Samuel L. Jackson will once again host Spike TV's 2007 Video Game Awards in Vega$. This is the third year in a row for Mr. Jackson to host the event — so either he likes it or it likes him! Other celebrities in attendance include Tia Carrera, Dave Navarro and Flynn De Marco. The show airs Sunday, December 9th. So if you have a TV, flip it on. If not, read a book or stare at the wall.

