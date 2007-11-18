Sam's Club To Offer Black Friday "Wii Family Fun Bundle"

Just in time for Black Friday feeding frenzy, an anonymous tipster informs us that Sam's Club will be unleashing the "Wii Family Bundle." The package comes with a Wii, two extra Wii remotes, two extra nunchuks, Super Paper Mario, Mario Party 8 and Brunswick Pro Bowling.
The offer is exclusive to Sam's Club members and can be purchased online although no price was given. Beginning Black Friday from 5:00 AM until 7:00 AM, the bundles will be sold at a limit of one per customer, but after that members can purchase as many as they lke until the supplies run out. This is a one time deal and once they are gone, they are gone.
Good luck Sam's Club members and try not to find yourself crushed under a one hundred pound tub of gummi bears in the fray.
