The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

SCEA Ad Agency Given The Arse?

FIRED.jpgTBWA/Chiat/Day are Sony Computer Entertainment America's ad agency. Have been for 13 years now, from the launch of the original PlayStation through to the swirly black octopus-looking PS3 ads you're seeing on your TVs and internets today. But if some "inside sources" from the advertising scene are to be believed, they've been given the boot by Sony following a review of the company's $US 150 million advertising account. Neither TBWA nor Sony have been able to confirm this, but if said insiders are on the money, either Publicis in the West (those paper cut-out HP ads) or Deutsch (Ikea) will now be handing the account. Sadly, this move does not adversely affect SCEE's This Is Living campaign, which is free to continue to confuse/horrify audiences the world over.

Sony Drops TBWA From PlayStation Review [Advertising Age, via GameDaily]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles