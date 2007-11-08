The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

SCEA Keeping Mum On New PS2 Model

whiteps2.jpgWe know Japan's getting a new PS2. SCEE have confirmed Europe will be getting it too, sometime early next year. But what about the US? As was the case with the 40GB PS3, SCEA are keeping their gobs shut, preferring to let us all speculate madly on a price, colours and release date rather than do the honourable thing and just let us all know.

We haven't announced anything, the only new PS2 we've announced is the new limited edition SingStar bundle that started shipping this week.

Can't be that hard to let us know, SCEA. Sony Japan managed. Guessing gets boring after a while. SCEA Cagey About New PS2 Model [1UP]

Comments

  • Lachlan Bradford Guest

    i wonder when it's coming to aus? i don't know if it's worth holding out for... if it's launched in 1 month's time i'll wait it out, but if it's six i don't want to waste my time pondering over whether to just buy the power brick model...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles