Sci Fi Takes On Mass Effect Tonight

The Sci Fi Channel's special on Bioware's Mass Effect is airing tonight, giving fence-sitters an extra-half hour's worth of information—and, no doubt, glowing praise—on the space epic. The special is definitely airing at 11 PM in both the EST and PST time zones, but folks in every region should check their local listings for specific times. The reason? It's airing in some regions at 8. The first act is available for preview above.