Scoring and Saved Games: How They Change The Ways We Play

Two of my good friends and colleagues have put up thoughtful pieces on their respective blogs about how we play videogames. On Level Up, N'Gai posted a column about how our saved game files are actually worth more than a $US 60 game. N'Gai calculates that his Mass Effect saved game is worth $US 122.10. His point: We should back up our saved games more often. And at MTV's Multiplayer Blog, Stephen Totilo posted a fascinating essay on how Rockstar's removal of the scoring system in Manhunt 2 changed the way he played through the final version. Was Stephen a tamer killer with scoring or without? Go find out!
