Screwjumper! And Shrek Rolling To XBLA Wednesday

screwjumper.jpgAlongside Xbox Live's five year anniversary comes Xbox Live Arcade's 100th release. This week we'll see the unceremonious excitement of Shrek 'N' Roll and Screwjumper! arriving on XBLA this Wedensday. Both will run you 800 Microsoft Points, which is some amount more than eight bucks in real life monies. While Shrek 'N' Roll provides licensed puzzle ickiness for "ogres of all ages", it's Screwjumper! that looks far more interesting.

The free-falling action game from Frozen Codebase and THQ reminds me of a more action orientated Pilotwings with a Q? Entertainment coat of paint.

