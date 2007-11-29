Sega Brings More To Steam

Gabe Newell's dream of having every game ever published on the Steam platform has come six titles closer to reality, as Sega has upped its interest in the digital distribution network. Steam users can now purchase a half-dozen of Sega PC games like Universe at War: Earth Assault, The Golden Compass, Sega Rally Revo, Sega Rally, Worldwide Soccer Manager, and Futbol Manager. Most are available now, but Universe at War and The Golden Compass will be arriving next week. If you hate DVD cases and instruction manuals, you know what to do.