Sega Confirms House of the Dead Wii Collection

The House of the Dead 2 & 3 Return for the Wii is no longer a rumour, as Sega has officially announced the collection for a Spring 2008 release. The Zapper-ready arcade port promises to offer "the full arcade experience of battling hordes of rabid zombies in the comfort of their homes." Surely a port of Typing of the Dead with USB keyboard support can't be far behind, can it?

Pray for it while perusing the official news release after the jump.

SEGA ANNOUNCES THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2 & 3 RETURN FOR THE Wii

Horror Arcade Game to Bring Non-Stop Shooting Action

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON (November 15, 2007) - SEGAÂ® of America, Inc. and SEGAÂ® Europe Ltd. today announced that THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2 & 3 RETURNâ„¢ is coming to the Wiiâ„¢ home video game system from Nintendo. Combining two arcade games, THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2â„¢ and THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD IIIâ„¢, this new compilation gives gamers the full arcade experience of battling hordes of rabid zombies in the comfort of their homes.

In THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2 & 3 RETURN, players will be able to play both versions of the game, battling the relentless attack of the blood thirsty zombies with steady aim and a quick trigger finger. Utilizing the innovative new Wii Zapperâ„¢ or the Wii Remoteâ„¢ and Nunchukâ„¢, players will experience branching storylines with over six game modes including Arcade Mode and Time Attack modes that will test their shooting skills. THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2 & 3 RETURN features an engaging single-player campaign, plus a co-op multiplayer mode for up to two players for countless hours of zombie shooting action.

"THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD franchise has been revitalised for today's gamer looking for non-stop shooting action on the Wii," said Rick Naylor, Director of Marketing, SEGA of America, Inc. "This will take gamers back to experience the celebrated first-person arcade shooter that was so popular in the late '90s."

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD franchise is famous for its heart-pounding pace, astounding visual details and vast armies of unique enemies. Blasting through legions of grotesque zombies and mutated monsters, players eventually face-off against mammoth boss creatures that will test the accuracy and skill of every Wii gamer.

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2 & 3 RETURN will be available for the Wii home video game system from Nintendo in spring 2008. For more information, screenshots and assets please visit the SEGA Press FTP site at: http://segapr.segaamerica.com.

