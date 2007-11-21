Senators Want Adults Only Rating For Manhunt 2

United States senators and presidential hopefuls Joe Lieberman, Sam Brownback, Evan Bayh, and Hillary Rodham Clinton have written to the ESRB, asking the organisation to review its rating policies and suggesting an Adults Only rating for the recently released Manhunt 2. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the senators and other lawmakers asked the ratings board to consider the "robustness, reliability and repeatability" of the current ratings process in light of "'ultraviolent' video games and the advances in game controllers", presumably referring to the motion controlled Wii version of Manhunt 2. Clinton, the report writes, is moving for a unified rating system across films, television and games.

