The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Senators Want Adults Only Rating For Manhunt 2

manhunt2_loophole.jpgUnited States senators and presidential hopefuls Joe Lieberman, Sam Brownback, Evan Bayh, and Hillary Rodham Clinton have written to the ESRB, asking the organisation to review its rating policies and suggesting an Adults Only rating for the recently released Manhunt 2. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the senators and other lawmakers asked the ratings board to consider the "robustness, reliability and repeatability" of the current ratings process in light of "'ultraviolent' video games and the advances in game controllers", presumably referring to the motion controlled Wii version of Manhunt 2. Clinton, the report writes, is moving for a unified rating system across films, television and games.

Senators urge tougher rating for "Manhunt" game [Reuters/Hollywood Reporter]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles