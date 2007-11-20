Shameful Blu-ray Porn Promoted with PS3

It's not only in format wars that shameful movies matter, but also console sales. In the basement adults-only section of Akihabara retailer AsoBitCity, the in-store display promoted the 40GB model and pointed out that it can play naughty high-def flicks. The sign says:
Blue-ray adult movies, definitely enjoy them on the new PS3.
Because there's nothing like seeing mosaics in HD!
Blue Ray Adult Movies [Akiba Blog]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink