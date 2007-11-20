Shameful Blu-ray Porn Promoted with PS3

It's not only in format wars that shameful movies matter, but also console sales. In the basement adults-only section of Akihabara retailer AsoBitCity, the in-store display promoted the 40GB model and pointed out that it can play naughty high-def flicks. The sign says:

Blue-ray adult movies, definitely enjoy them on the new PS3.

Because there's nothing like seeing mosaics in HD!

Blue Ray Adult Movies [Akiba Blog]