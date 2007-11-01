Relax, it's Kotaku After Dark. You know, when the questionable posts appear among hushed whispers and raised eyebrows. Some of the questionable game/anime influenced adult videos we've previously covered here are getting a 2 hour DVD release. Yes, that's right, hot tears of shame versions of Haruhi Suzumiya, Lucky Star and Faith/stay Knight. Since Faith/stay Night was already an erotic computer game, we prefer to think of that as a film adaptation. The DVD will out early next year, but our embarrassment will continue long after. New Videos [NSFW via Canned Dogs]
Shameful DVD Compilation
