Shivering Isles Finally Comes To PSN

shiveringbutterflies.jpgWe mentioned it in passing, but this news deserves to stand out. It took a whole lot of doing, but The Elder Scrolls IV: Shivering Isles is finally available in readily downloadable format for the PlayStation 3.

Those of you who held out on getting the Game of the Year Edition of Oblivion that included the expansion and didn't want to drive all the way out to the store for the retail expansion disc can now spend $US 30 via the PlayStation Network and get your expansion on. PS3 Oblivion fans - and I count myself among you - our long struggle is finally at an end. According to the Bethesda Blog post, we own a debt of gratitude to technical director Guy Carver, heretofore known as the Prophet of Light. Feel free to erect statues in his honour while the expansion downloads.

Shivering Isles now available on Playstation Network [Bethesda Blog]

Comments

  • Lev Arris Guest

    That screenshot makes me think of a pbf comic..for some reason...

    0

