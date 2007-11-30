Shoot The Very Small Core

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

shmup_historika_adfx.gifWe. Want. These. Next February, Japanese toy maker Yujin is releasing a "Shooting Game History" capsule toy collection that includes the R-9A Arrow Head from R-Type, the 0F-1 Daedalus from Image Fight, the Vic Viper T301 from Gradius, the Metarion from Gradius 2 and the Silver Hawk from Darius Gaiden. Yujin, you had me at R-Type! For those that don't live in Japan (sorry), know that National Console Support is selling complete sets for $US45. But, really, can you put a price on miniature Gradius toys? Survey says "no."

Shooting Game History [NSC via Siliconera]

