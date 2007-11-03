Doesn't look like he's fighting that hard. Rather than wait around for some studio to agree to Microsoft's unreasonable demands for a Halo movie, Peter Jackson has added to the list of his "things to do before I do a Halo movie". Along with original Halo director Neil Blomkamp, they're apparently working on some movie called DISTRICT 9, with Jackson producing and Blomkamp to direct. DISTRICT 9 should be filming in South Africa, and when you add in Jackson's work on Lovely Bones, as well as rumours of Tintin and Dambusters movies, this all goes a ways towards killing the whole idea of a Peter Jackson Halo project. At least while we're all still young enough to remember what Halo was. Neill Blomkamp and Peter Jackson getting a new flick off the ground called DISTRICT 9 [AICN, thanks Fernando!]
Sick Of Waiting For Halo, Peter Jackson Goes And Makes Something Else
