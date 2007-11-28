Sign Up for AOL, Get a Free PS3, Ratchet & Clank

AOL is giving away a 40GB Playstation 3 with a copy of Ratchet and Clank Future and a wireless SixAxis controller to customers who sign a two-year contract for AOL Broadband Wireless Plus.
The 24-month contract also requires you to sign up for AOL Talk call plan (not sure what that is) and runs Â£19.99 a month. Once you stick around for 24 months you can keep your PS3 forever. The only catch, besides the ironclad two-year contract, is that you have to pay a deliver charge of Â£14.99 for the console, controller and game. Not a bad Christmas present, especially since it comes with Ratchet and Clank.
Judging by the price and location of the source, I suspect this is a UK only deal.
AOL Broadband now offering a free Sony PlayStation 3 [Think Broadband]
