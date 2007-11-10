Silent Hill Composer Producing New Title

Silent Hill fans will know Akira Yamaoka as the man responsible for the series' creepy score. Everybody else, well you probably won't know him at all. You might soon, though! Guy's been given the keys to the developer's bathroom, and is apparently responsible for the "planning and also producing - and overall supervision" of an unannounced Konami title. No idea what kind of game it is, or what platform it's for, but Yamaoka reckons "it should be announced soon, probably". Silent Hill Composer Akira Yamaoka Helming New Project [Gamasutra][Image]