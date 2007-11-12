Silent Hill Ringtones From Verizon

I've been playing quite a bit of Silent Hill: Origins lately and was lucky enough to have met Yamaoke himself at E for All, so when Kotakuite Jesterhead369 dropped me this note in my inbox it piqued my interest. If you have a Verizon phone, you can download several Silent Hill ringtones including the popular Theme of Laura. Each ring will set you back $US 2.99 for the privilege of carrying a bit of creepy town with you. Unfortunately , I don't have a Verizon phone, but hopefully with the iPhone I hope to get for Christmas and my SH2 soundtrack CD (autographed even!), I can cobble together my own SH ringtone to disturb passers by.