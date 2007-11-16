SimCity Societies More Green Than Gore?

At the New York Times "dot earth" blog, Andrew C. Revkin muses on the forthcoming SimCity Societies and its possible impact on attitudes about global warming. Revkin speculates that the game might be more influential than the Nobel-inducing book/film/lecture smorgasbord An Inconvenient Truth.
I have some reservations about BP's sponsorship of clean energy in the game (or more properly their un-sponsorship of dirty energy), but a sophisticated understanding of pollution ecology certainly should be easier to culture in a dynamic interactive model than in an expository text.
