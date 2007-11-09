Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

What a difference a week can make. While sales of the Wii were bumped unimpressively by about 10,000 from last week on the release of Super Mario Galaxy in Japan, it's Ace Combat 6 that had the impact of a sonic boom on hardware. Last week's Xbox 360 sales were fairly high (in the upper 3,000s) but this week, sales of Microsoft's gaijin console are in the stratosphere. Relatively, that is. Ace Combat 6's debut, alongside a handful of new budget priced games, pushed Xbox 360 sales past the PlayStation 3's, selling 17,673 consoles from October 29 to November 4. That's a 475% increase! It looks like Microsoft Japan may have a winner.

Nintendo DS Lite - 78,552

PSP - 59,714

Wii - 37,617

Xbox 360 - 17,673

PlayStation 3 - 17,434

PlayStation 2 - 10,209

Game Boy Advance SP - 206

Media Create Weekly Sales