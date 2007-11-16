Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

Let's get this factoid out of the way quickly: for the week of November 5th to the 11th, the PlayStation 3 outsold the Wii in Japan. Bolstered by very strong sales of Shin Sangoku Musou 5 and a cheaper 40 GB model, the PS3 jumped from regular weekly sales in the ten to twenty-thousands to an admirable 55,924, outselling the Wii by some 20,000 units. That's in sharp contrast to the recently released NPD Group sales data for October, which doesn't take into account the recent price drop in North America. The Nintendo DS still sits uncontested at the top of the charts, in little danger of being outsold by its competitors any time soon.

We're sure that the folks at Sony have already cracked open the good bottle of sake, as this hardware victory may be short lived.

Nintendo DS Lite - 78,854

PSP - 58,964

PlayStation 3 - 55,924

Wii - 34,546

PlayStation 2 - 9,043

Xbox 360 - 5,817

Media Create Weekly Sales