Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

Sorry, Sony. You had a good run. After two weeks of the PlayStation 3 outselling the Wii, reversing a long running sales trend, Nintendo's little white console is back. The Wii outsold the PS3 last week in Japan, but only by a narrow margin. The Nintendo DS, on the other hand, enjoyed a surge in hardware sales on the release of Square Enix's Dragon Quest IV remake. The Media Create weekly sales for November 19th to the 25th is below.
- Nintendo DS Lite - 116,694
- PSP - 75,027
- Wii - 54,362
- PlayStation 3 - 50,564
- PlayStation 2 - 14,875
- Xbox 360 - 7,117
