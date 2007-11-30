The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

wii_shelves.jpgSorry, Sony. You had a good run. After two weeks of the PlayStation 3 outselling the Wii, reversing a long running sales trend, Nintendo's little white console is back. The Wii outsold the PS3 last week in Japan, but only by a narrow margin. The Nintendo DS, on the other hand, enjoyed a surge in hardware sales on the release of Square Enix's Dragon Quest IV remake. The Media Create weekly sales for November 19th to the 25th is below.

  • Nintendo DS Lite - 116,694
  • PSP - 75,027
  • Wii - 54,362
  • PlayStation 3 - 50,564
  • PlayStation 2 - 14,875
  • Xbox 360 - 7,117

Media Create Weekly Sales

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles