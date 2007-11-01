Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Shocker! A Nintendo DS Final Fantasy game tops the weekly Japanese sales charts! Alongside Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Fuuketsu no Grimoire's impressive weekly sales, the rest of the top ten features uniquely Japanese releases, mostly new. Winning Eleven, Imabikisou, Sega's horrific sound novel game, DS Bungaku Zenshuu, the Nintendo literature collection, and all sorts of other things I don't recognise round out the top ten. Even Sega's wacky Ghost Squad debuted strong.

While Sega had a good week, it seems Japanese gamers have had their fill of Seaman, as the PlayStation 2 release dropped from number 1 to number 21 in its second week. Oh well! Media Create's sales figures for October 22 to the 28 are below.

01. Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Fuuketsu no Grimoire (DS) - 142,000 / NEW 02. Ar Tonelico II: Sekai ni Hibiku Shoujo Tachi (PS2) - 72,000 / NEW 03. World Soccer Winning Eleven DS Goal x Goal! (DS) - 29,000 / NEW 04. Imabikisou (PS3) - 23,000 / NEW 05. DS Bungaku Zenshuu (DS) - 21,000 / 54,000 06. Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch (DS) - 20,000 / NEW 07. Ghost Squad (Wii) - 20,000 / NEW 08. God of War II (PS2) - 17,000 / NEW 09. DS Nishimura Kyotaro Suspense Shin Tantei Series: Kyoto Atami Zekkai no Kotou - Satsui no Wana (DS) - 17,000 / 98,000 10. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Time Expedition Party (DS) - 16,000 / 537,000 11. Flash Focus: Vision Training in Minutes a Day (DS) 12. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Shadow Expedition Party (DS) 13. KanKen DS 2 + Jouyou Kanji Jiten (DS) 14. Wii Sports (Wii) 15. Gundam Battle Chronicle (PSP) 16. Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Meteor (PS2) 17. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS) 18. Mario Party 8 (Wii) 19. Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann (DS) 20. Volleyball World Cup: Venus Evolution (PS2) 21. Seaman 2 (PS2) 22. Gintama: Banjiya Chuubu! (Wii) 23. Tamagotchi no Puchi Puchi Omisecchi: Mina San Kyu (DS) 24. Mario Kart DS (DS) 25. Wii Play (Nintendo) 26. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 27. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) 28. More Brain Age (DS) 29. Zack & Wiki: Quest for Barbaros' Treasure (Wii) 30. Home Teacher Hitman Reborn! Let's Assassinate!? (PS2)