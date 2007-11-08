Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Anecdotal evidence? Sucks. While we've heard plenty about Super Mario Galaxy launching "quietly" and response being tepid, it seems that Wii gamers in Japan are still taken by the Italian plumber, especially when in a galactic setting. Mario's first proper Wii adventure captured the number one spot on this week's charts with a healthy quarter million sales. True, Ace Combat 6 for the Xbox 360 had a great week, boosting The [email protected] and Earth Defense Force 3 sales, both now part of the Platinum series.

For those keeping score, DS Nishimura Kyotaro Suspense Shin Tantei Series: Kyoto Atami Zekkai no Kotou - Satsui no Wana also saw a nice little bump in placement and weekly sales. For the rest of the stuff, check the jump. Media Create sales for October 29 to November 4 are below.

01. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii) - 251,000 / NEW 02. Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation (Xbox 360) - 77,000 / NEW 03. Final Fantasy Tactics A2 (DS) - 51,000 / 193,000 04. Super Robot Wars Scramble Commander The 2nd (PS2) - 21,000 / NEW 05. DS Bungaku Zenshuu (DS) - 18,000 / 72,000 06. DS Nishimura Kyotaro Suspense Shin Tantei Series: Kyoto Atami Zekkai no Kotou - Satsui no Wana (DS) - 18,000 / 115,000 07. Wii Sports (Wii) - 16,000 / 2,182,000 08. Flash Focus: Vision Training in Minutes a Day (DS) - 15,000 / 676,000 09. World Soccer Winning Eleven DS Goal x Goal! (DS) - 15,000 / 44,000 10. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Time Expedition Party (DS) - 14,000 / 552,000 11. Kanji Brain Test 2.5M (DS) 12. Wii Play (Wii) 13. Ar Tonelico II: Sekai ni Hibiku Shoujo Tachi (PS2) 14. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Shadow Expedition Party (DS) 15. Mario Kart DS (DS) 16. Mario Party 8 (Wii) 17. Gundam Battle Chronicle (PSP) 18. KanKen DS 2 + Jouyou Kanji Jiten (DS) 19. Dragon Tamer: Sound Spirits (DS) 20. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 21. The [email protected] (Xbox 360) 22. Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Meteor (PS2) 23. Tamagotchi no Puchi Puchi Omisecchi: Mina San Kyu (DS) 24. Brain Age 2: More Training In Minutes A day (DS) 25. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) 26. Ghost Squad (Wii) 27. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS) 28. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII (PSP) 29. Earth Defense Forces 3 (Xbox 360) 30. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP)

