Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Mario tops the charts again this week, with Mario Party DS selling close to a quarter million copies in its debut week in Japan. It's followed by the game that is sure to push tens of thousands of PlayStation 3s, Shin Sangoku Musou 5, to be known as Dynasty Warriors 6 in North America. Its Xbox 360 counterpart cracked the top ten, as did Insomniac Games' Ratchet & Clank Future, all of which should make for an interesting week in hardware sales.

Oddly enough, only one PlayStation 2 title appears this week and it's NBA Live 08. What a world...

01. Mario Party DS (DS) - 235,000 / NEW 02. Shin Sangoku Musou 5 (PS3) - 188,000 / NEW 03. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii) - 74,000 / 325,000 04. Final Fantasy Tactics A2 (DS) - 23,000 / 215,000 05. Shin Sangoku Musou 5 (Xbox 360) - 22,000 / NEW 06. Castlevania: Dracula X Chronicles (PSP) - 19,000 / NEW 07. Wii Sports (Wii) - 15,000 / 2,197,000 08. DS Nishimura Kyotaro Suspense Shin Tantei Series: Kyoto Atami Zekkai no Kotou - Satsui no Wana (DS) - 13,000 / 129,000 09. Flash Focus: Vision Training in Minutes a Day (DS) - 13,000 / 690,000 10. Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3) - 12,000 / NEW 11. Wii Play (Wii) 12. Kanji Brain Test 2.5M (DS) 13. Mario Kart DS (DS) 14. Mario Party 8 (Wii) 15. DS Bungaku Zenshuu (DS) 16. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Time Expedition Party (DS) 17. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 18. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) 19. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter 2 (PS3) 20. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Shadow Expedition Party (DS) 21. World Soccer Winning Eleven DS Goal x Goal! (DS) 22. Gundam Battle Chronicle (PSP) 23. Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation (Xbox 360) 24. NBA Live 08 (PS2) 25. Brain Age 2: More Training In Minutes A Day (DS) 26. More English Training (DS)

Tomorrow, hardware sales figures hit later in the evening. It promises to be... interesting. 27. Tamagotchi no Puchi Puchi Omisecchi: Mina San Kyu (DS) 28. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS) 29. Dragon Tamer: Sound Spirits (DS) 30. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP)