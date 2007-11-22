Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mario_party_ds_jp.jpgGood news! Mario Party DS' success probably means there will be future Mario Party games! Thanks, God. We appreciate you answering our prayers. What didn't hold up as expected was Shin Sangoku Musou 5, also known as Dynasty Warriors 6, which certainly didn't sell as well as Mario Party and Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles. Still, it's a fairly solid week for the underdog PlayStation 3, which charted with the aforementioned, Hot Shots Golf 5, Ratchet & Clank Future, and newcomer Heavenly Sword. Plus, folks bought Game Center CX. Good for them!

The following stuff sold pretty well in Japan for the week of November 12th to the 18th.

01. Mario Party DS (DS) - 116,000 / 350,000 02. Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles (Wii) - 83,000 / NEW 03. Shin Sangoku Musou 5 (PS3) - 76,000 / 264,000 04. Pro Yakyuu Famista DS DS (DS) - 49,000 / NEW 05. Game Center CX (DS) - 46,000 / NEW 06. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii) - 40,000 / 365,000 07. Heavenly Sword (PS3) - 15,000 / NEW 08. Final Fantasy Tactics A2 (DS) - 14,000 / 230,000 09. Wii Sports (Wii) - 13,000 / 2,211,000 10. Soukou Kihei Votoms (PS2) - 12,000 / NEW11. Wii Play (Wii) 12. Flash Focus: Vision Training in Minutes a Day (DS) 13. DS Nishimura Kyotaro Suspense Shin Tantei Series: Kyoto Atami Zekkai no Kotou - Satsui no Wana (DS) 14. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) 15. Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3) 16. Mario Party 8 (Wii) 17. Hayarikami 2 (PS2) 18. Mario Kart DS (DS) 19. Shin Sangoku Musou 5 (Xbox 360) 20. DS Literature Collection (DS) 21. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Time Expedition Party (DS) 22. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS) 23. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 24. Dungeon Explorer: Meiyaku no Tobira (PSP) 25. Kanji Brain Test 2.5M (DS) 26. Anata o Yurusanai (PSP) 27. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Shadow Expedition Party (DS) 28. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP) 29. Ghost Squad (Wii) 30. Hot Shots Golf 5 (PS3)

