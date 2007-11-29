Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Guess what Japan likes? Dragon Quest, obviously, as the Nintendo DS remake of DQIV moved over a half-million copies in its debut week. The slime-ridden adventure is just one of many new games to chart this week. In fact, nine of the top ten are all brand new games, with only Mario Party DS making a repeat top ten appearance.

The new Professor Layton should chart, and chart well, next week, but here are the top ten for the week of November 19th to the 25th, with twenty more after that.

01. Dragon Quest IV (DS) - 597,000 / NEW 02. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS2) - 294,000 / NEW 03. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS3) - 141,000 / NEW 04. Mario Party DS (DS) - 110,000 / 460,000 05. Final Fantasy XI: Wings of the Goddess (PS2) - 68,000 / NEW 06. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii) - 63,000 / NEW 07. Kodai Ouja: Kyouryuu King 7-tsu no Kakera(DS) - 57,000 / NEW 08. Mega Man Star Force 2: Berserk Ã— Shinobi (DS) - 37,000 / NEW 09. Mega Man Star Force 2: Berserk Ã— Dinosaur (DS) - 37,000 / NEW 10. Pachitte Chonmage Tatsujin 13: Pachinko Hissatsu Shigotojin III (PS2) - 36,000 / NEW 11. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii) 12. Wantame Music Channel: Doko Demo Style (DS) 13. Shin Sangoku Musou 5 (PS3) 14. Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles (Wii) 15. Wii Sports (Wii) 16. Pro Yakyuu Famista DS (DS) 17. Wii Play (Wii) 18. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (Xbox 360) 19. Mario Party 8 (Wii) 20. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) 21. Flash Focus: Vision Training in Minutes a Day (DS) 22. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Time Expedition Party (DS) 23. Mario Kart DS (DS) 24. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS) 25. Final Fantasy Tactics A2 (DS) 26. Final Fantasy XI: Wings of the Goddess (Xbox 360) 27. DS Nishimura Kyotaro Suspense Shin Tantei Series: Kyoto Atami Zekkai no Kotou - Satsui no Wana (DS) 28. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 29. PokÃ©mon Mysterious Dungeon: Shadow Expedition Party (DS) 30. DS Bungaku Zenshuu (DS)

