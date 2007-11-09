Guess the game's done, with SCEE announcing through official blog Threespeech that SingStar for the PS3 will be launching in Europe on December 7. Just in time to sell a few hundred thousand PS3s before Christmas! To celebrate the whole money-printing, unit-shifting affair, SCEE have commissioned the worst box art in the history of mankind. What is this, 1997? Are Embrace making a comeback? Jesus. They'll also be running a "studio" session at the O2 Arena in London, where you can go book a studio, play some SingStar and get dressed up like the pop sensation only you and your bathroom mirror think you are. SingStar UK Release Date Confirmed [Three Speech]
SingStar PS3 Gets Release Date, World's Worst Box Art
Ahhh! Sorry, box art startled me.
Can't say I'm a fan of the singstar franchise. Just not my cup of tea gov. But heres hoping it sells like hotcakes for sony's sake.