Skate Or Die Coming Soon To Virtual Console

Least, it's coming to the Australian Virtual Console. Sure it'll follow elsewhere at the same time, though, so chin up. A classification for the game's turned up on the Office of Film & Literature Classification's database, which means a Virtual Console release isn't too far off. Never played the NES version myself, as I had it on C64 (and blindly reckon its the best iteration of the lot), but hey, they all feature skating and they all feature Rodney, so there's no real need to split hairs. Skate Or Die! [OFLC, via Aussie-Nintendo]