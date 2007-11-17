Smash Bros. Brawl Caters To Voyeurs and Gamblers

Today's update to the ever-helpful Smash Bros. Dojo website reveals Spectator mode, but it's not the spectator mode you're used to. Instead of joining a lobby with the competitors and watching them fight, Smash Bros. Brawl will continuously broadcast random games played between competitors online in a continuous broadcast that's always on. No player names will be revealed of course - just the stage and characters used. People will then be able to bet on the outcome of the matches using coins, preferably while sitting in a smoke-filled room filled with vicious cutthroats. There will be prizes to be had, and everyone watching gets stickers! WOOO! Now if you don't want your online matches broadcast you can set the "Allow Spectators" mode to no, but come on. Let us watch you. You know you like it.