Smokers Become Gamers (Who Smoke)

Casual gaming site POGO wants you to stop smoking. And while we're a little late on the bandwagon since yesterday was National Smoke-Free Day (which, as there are no smokers left standing today, worked out just great), POGO is still offering special "kick the habit" play rooms, game nights, mini items and even e-cards (back away from the e-cards, people). It's a nice thought, and maybe video games are addictive enough to replace nicotine...but you'd probably have to light them on fire and breathe in the toxic fumes of burning box art paint for the full effect. [POGO via vh1]