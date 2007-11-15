So Cool PlayStation Eye R&D Goodness

Holy mackerel! This is the second coolest thing we've seen all day. The wizards at The PlayStation R&D Lab create a new version of the Atari 2600 game Combat with various objects scanned by the PlayStation Eye. Pretty cool stuff! No, really cool stuff. Though, we shudder at what will be inevitably scanned in. Yes, yes, you guessed it: The middle finger. (Among other things). Hit the jump for a fistful of clips that suddenly make the Eye more than just a Eye of Judgement peripheral.

Rad, huh? Hope tech like this gets out of the lab and hits games like Little Big Planet.