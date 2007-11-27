So What's This Big Harmonix Announcement, Then?

In an interview with Reuters, Harmonix CEO Alex Rigopulos reaches a point where he grows tired of repeating the same sales pitch over and over again, and busts out with something new. A tease. A tease designed not to make fun of the poor, faceless Reuters reporter, but to set our imaginations ablaze:

We're pretty optimistic about what this game is going to do. But our next big announcement, which is coming up fairly quickly, is a move to a whole other realm.

So...big announcement, coming quickly? Sounds exciting! And it's another realm. What ever could it be? Rock Band: Rainbowland? Rock Band: Eternia? Our fingers are well and truly crossed. MTV's "Rock Band" takes on "Guitar Hero" [Reuters]