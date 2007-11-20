SOE Teams Up With Toys For Tots

Gamers in the San Diego area can add Sony Online Entertainment to the list of partners helping the United States Marine Corps Reserve kick off its Toys for Tots Program in the region. A list of fund raisers and events is after the jump. For those not in the area, but in the United States, check your local collection locations at the official Toys For Tots web site.

Folks living outside the States may want to research their regional options at the Child's Play charity site or simply make a donation online. Other helpful charitable options are certainly welcome and encouraged in the comments. <blockquoteTOYS FOR TOTS SAN DIEGO ANNOUNCES 2007 HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE EVENTS

San Diego, CA November 19, 2007 - The San Diego chapter of the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program today announced the 2007 Holiday Toy Drive schedule of events. The organisation has teamed up with a variety of local companies this year including the Chargers, Wal-Mart and Sony Online Entertainment. Collection events will kick-off in November and conclude with the 18th Annual Chargers Toy Drive at their home game on December 16th.

The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is a nonprofit charity which collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to needy children in the community as Christmas presents. The toys are collected by Reserve Marines at various community fundraisers and civic functions, sorted according to age and gender, and then distributed to local social and welfare agencies, churches and civic organizations. In 2006, the Toys for Tots program in the San Diego area collected 171,125 toys reaching more than 49,000 children.

This year, the Marine Corps Reserves has set a goal of collecting more than 185,000 toys to reach at least 53,000 underprivileged children in the San Diego community. While the Marine Reserves organize, coordinate and manage the nonprofit charity program, the ultimate success depends on the support of the local community and the generosity of the people who donate toys.

2007 Calendar of Events:

* November 23-December 16: Wal-Mart Charity Toy Drives Every weekend at Santee, Shawline, Poway and Murphy Canyon stores from 9am-7pm. * November 28: NBC 7/39 Toys for Tots Charity Kickoff Celebration at the NBC Studios San Diego. Toy collection and Live Coverage. www.nbcsandiego.com 619 231-3939 5pm-9pm * December 2: Del Mar Village Association Holiday Wonderland Camino Del Mar and 15th Street. Toy collection. www.delmarmainstreet.com 858 755-1179 10am-6pm. * December 7 & 8: NBC 7/39 Charity Toy Drive at the NBC Studios San Diego. Toy collection and Live Coverage. www.nbcsandiego.com 619 231-3939. Dec 7th; 5am-7pm / Dec 8th; 6am-5pm. * December 16: 18th Annual Chargers Toys for Tots Drive at Qualcomm Stadium. Chargers vs. Lions game. Toy collection. www.chargers.com 11am-2pm.

New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at any Toys for Tots collection box or may be brought to the events listed above. Furthermore, financial donations may be made to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation www.toysfortots.org.