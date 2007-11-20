The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Some Guitar Hero Bundles Lack The Bundle

0004787595249_L4.jpgApparently some Guitar Hero III bundles are missing the game. As reported by our sister site The Consumerist, an EB Games employee looked on as his manager opened every Xbox 360 GH3 bundle box they had following a customer complaint, finding that none of them had the game inside. The kicker? Due to EB Games policy, the customer couldn't return the product (even in light of certain evidence). Shame on EB Games? Yeah, but bigger shame on the customer for giving in. Unless, of course, the guy was lying and the missing games were just an incredible coincidence. Buyers beware. Open GH3 in the store or suffer from a potentially lethal mix of bad luck and assholedom. Open Guitar Hero III Inside The Store, Some Boxes May Be Empty [via gaygamer]

Comments

  • Mordecai Chalk Guest

    The problem is probably caused by the fact that the bundle and the single guitar have the exact same inner box, and only the cardboard sleeve on the outside is different...

    I bought a bundle and a separate guitar, and the separate guitar even had the small inside cardboard box section that contained the game in the bundle... it was empty though. It sounds as though someone at the factory either by accident or design has put the wrong sleeves on the boxes.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles