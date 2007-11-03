The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Announces Winners of Gran Turismo Awards

Marcell—Kazanori-2.jpgThe godly hand of Polyphony Digital's Kazunori Yamauchi has once again touched mere mortals in PlayStation's fifth annual Gran Turismo Awards at the 2007 SEMA. "Best In Show" went to the badass 2007 Audi TT, which will be featured in the upcoming Gran Turismo Prologue. Winning designer Marcel Horn walks away with a sweet custom-lasered PS3...and eternal pride.

"Best European Import" - Marcel Horn; 2007 Audi TT "Best Domestic Automobile" - Gary Cheney; 2007 Factory Five GTM "Best Hot Rod" - Jim and Mike Ring; 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback "Best Japanese Import" - Michael Chung; 2007 Nissan 350Z "Best Truck / SUV" - Mike DeFord; 2007 Dodge Ram

While Horn was checking out the new PS3, a couple of Polyphony guys hopped in his Audi and were never seen again.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles