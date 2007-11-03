Sony Announces Winners of Gran Turismo Awards

The godly hand of Polyphony Digital's Kazunori Yamauchi has once again touched mere mortals in PlayStation's fifth annual Gran Turismo Awards at the 2007 SEMA. "Best In Show" went to the badass 2007 Audi TT, which will be featured in the upcoming Gran Turismo Prologue. Winning designer Marcel Horn walks away with a sweet custom-lasered PS3...and eternal pride.

"Best European Import" - Marcel Horn; 2007 Audi TT "Best Domestic Automobile" - Gary Cheney; 2007 Factory Five GTM "Best Hot Rod" - Jim and Mike Ring; 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback "Best Japanese Import" - Michael Chung; 2007 Nissan 350Z "Best Truck / SUV" - Mike DeFord; 2007 Dodge Ram

While Horn was checking out the new PS3, a couple of Polyphony guys hopped in his Audi and were never seen again.