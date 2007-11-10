Sony Boss Says Blu-ray/HD-DVD War At A "Stalemate"

Are we having fun living in the HD Era yet? Sony isn't, as it considers the war with HD-DVD a "stalemate" now that Paramount and Dreamworks have left the Blu-ray camp. Despite a decent penetration of PlayStation 3s capable of playing the hi-def format, the Microsoft endorsed HD-DVD format is holding its own. And although Sir Howard Stringer wishes he could magically turn back time and fight for a unified high-def disc, he doesn't consider winning the format war "all that." Oh, yes, he did.

According to the Associated Press' report on Stringer's speech, sales of the PlayStation 3 have doubled in the U.S. following the recent price cut and that it has taken the number one spot on the European charts.

We have no idea exactly how Sir Stringer is quantifying that. Probably with some crazy equation that involves an intricate pounds to dollars to yen to volume. There's probably a 1 carried in there. Unfortunately, since the NPD group has decided to deny publication of hardware sales going forward, we'll have a less clear idea on how it's actually faring in North America.

Sony CEO sees 'stalemate' in disc fight [AP/Yahoo]